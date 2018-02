US Vice President Mike Pence says he ignored Kim Jong Un's sister

(CNN) US Vice President Mike Pence said he actively chose to ignore North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister at the Opening Ceremony for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Pence, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in were all seated mere feet away from Kim Yo Jong, a senior member of the North's high-level delegation and the head of the country's propaganda department, at the Opening Ceremony for the Games last week.

"I didn't believe it was proper for the United States of America to give any countenance or attention in that form to someone who's not merely the sister of the dictator but is the leader of the propaganda effort," Pence told Axios' Mike Allen.

US Vice President Vice President Mike Pence watches the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony with others, including Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yo Jong was the first member of her family to travel to South Korea since Korean War hostilities ceased in 1953.

