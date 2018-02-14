Melania Trump spends Valentine's Day visiting sick kids

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump spent part of her Valentine's Day visiting sick children at National Institutes of Health's Children's Inn in Bethesda, Maryland. Trump, who last week toured Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Ohio, spent time with kids suffering from illnesses, decorated cookies and exchanged Valentine's cards with about 20 patients Wednesday afternoon.

Looking forward to a very sweet afternoon visiting @theChildrensInn & celebrating Valentine's Day with some kids at @NIH! #HappyValentinesDay — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018

Trump arrived at Children's Inn, a specialty residence facility where seriously ill children and their families stay while the kids participate in clinical trials and treatments at NIH, dressed in a bright red, belted Calvin Klein coat. She quickly prepared to jump in with frosting and sprinkles for the heart-shaped cookies being decorated by kids ages 4 to 11, who suffer from a variety of rare illnesses.

"Do you like to play and run around with your friends?" the first lady asked of Lucy Wiese, a 9-year-old from Virginia who has a rare immunodeficiency disease and has already made 29 visits to Children's Inn in her short life. Lucy nodded.

After several minutes of cookie time, Trump visited a nearby classroom area where more children, joined by the cookie-decorating crew, mingled and made Valentine's cards with their fellow patients. Some of the older patients, in their early 20s, had been coming to Children's Inn since they were much younger.

"You look beautiful," Trump said to 23-year-old Christine Moister, who was wearing a vibrant pink sweater. Moister smiled back. She suffers from Niemann-Pick disease type C, which is also referred to as children's Alzheimer's.

