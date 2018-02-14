Sessions and Grassley square off on criminal justice reform

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions officially came out against a renewed effort for criminal justice reform Wednesday as lawmakers on Capitol Hill prepare for a mark-up of a bipartisan bill.

In a letter obtained by CNN, Sessions told Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act of 2017 "would reduce sentences for a highly dangerous cohort of criminals, including repeat dangerous drug traffickers and those who use firearms, and would apply retroactively to many dangerous felons, regardless of citizenship or immigration status."

"In my opinion, if passed in its current form, this legislation would be a grave error," Sessions added.

Grassley, who has been leading a bipartisan group of senators sponsoring the bill, promptly shot back on Twitter once the letter became public Wednesday, saying, "AGs execute laws CONGRESS WRITES THEM!"

Incensed by Sessions letter An attempt to undermine Grassley/Durbin/Lee BIPARTISAN criminal justice reforms This bill deserves thoughtful consideration b4 my cmte. AGs execute laws CONGRESS WRITES THEM! — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) February 14, 2018

A major overhaul of the criminal justice system stalled during the end of the Obama administration, as lawmakers have remained divided over reducing mandatory minimum sentences, but some senators, including Kamala Harris, D-California, and Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, have tried to move forward with more incremental changes, such as encouraging states to end their cash bail systems.

