Breaking News

Authorities respond to shooting at NSA facility

By Karl de Vries, CNN

Updated 9:11 AM ET, Wed February 14, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Officials investigate incident near NSA
Officials investigate incident near NSA

    JUST WATCHED

    Officials investigate incident near NSA

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(9 Videos)

(CNN)Authorities are responding to a shooting in Fort Meade, Maryland, where the National Security Agency is headquartered, the White House said Wednesday.

"The President has been briefed on the shooting at Ft. Meade. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected. We will continue to provide updates as they become available," White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.
The agency said the incident took place at a vehicle gate. Aerial footage shows a black SUV that appears to have crashed into concrete barriers.
"The situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat," the agency said in a statement.
    No further details were immediately available.

    CNN's Elizabeth Landers contributed to this report.