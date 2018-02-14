People are defecting from the GOP. But not to the Democrats

(CNN) Fewer people say they consider themselves Republicans, according to recent polling. But they're not becoming Democrats instead.

That's the conclusion of an analysis of Gallup data by Marquette Law professor and pollster Charles Franklin . He found that while there is a slight increase in Democratic Party support among Americans, more Americans are just becoming pure independents.

To be fair, this has happened after past presidential elections. In 2005 and 2013, the number of pure independents also increased.

But this year's uptick swing to pure independents is slightly larger. It's enough of a shift that it could indicate some new erosion in the Republican base.

For the last decade and a half, people have been moving away from being solidly one party or the other. But they've often instead moved to being Republican-leaning or Democrat-leaning independents. Since 2004, independents rose from 29% to 44% of voters but mostly because of the increase in leaners.

