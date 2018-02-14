Trump to sign sex assault bill as scandal engulfs White House

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will sign a measure on Wednesday aimed at preventing the kind of systemic sexual abuse perpetrated by Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was recently sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

More than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades, including gold medalist Aly Raisman.

Sponsored by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, the legislation will create an organization independent of the US Olympic Committee that would be responsible for receiving and handling inquiries and reports about abuse and making sure that allegations are promptly reported to law enforcement when necessary or resolved internally.

"The world witnessed firsthand the bravery of 156 women -- so many of whom have represented our country at the highest levels of athletics in the Olympics -- confronting a man they were told they could trust, as Larry Nasser was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting them," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said in a statement. "These women have endured too much, which is why we must do more to protect our amateur athletes, so this never happens again."

The measure would ensure that law enforcement is contacted within 24 hours for certain kinds of incidents and make training mandatory.