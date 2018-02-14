Trump sends condolences to school shooting victims in Florida

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump offered his prayers and condolences Thursday as a school shooting in Parkland, Florida unfolded.

The suspect in a deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is in custody, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Broward caused "numerous" fatalities, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said. He did not know the exact number.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at the school shortly before 3 p.m.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

"My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

