Trump: 'I'm totally opposed to domestic violence'

(CNN) President Donald Trump broke days of silence on the matter of spousal abuse, saying on Wednesday he was opposed to all manner of domestic violence.

"I'm totally opposed to domestic violence. And everybody here knows that," Trump said in the Oval Office. "I'm totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind. Everyone knows that. And it almost wouldn't even have to be said. So, now you hear it, but you all know."

Trump had remained silent on his views toward domestic violence as a controversy has swirled over former White House aide Rob Porter , who was accused of abusing his ex-wives.

Porter denies all the allegations against him.

Trump had repeatedly declined opportunities to speak out on the matter. Instead, he praised Porter's character and said accused abusers are owed due process.

