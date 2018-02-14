DACA parents become flashpoint in negotiations

Washington (CNN) As the debate over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program goes down to the wire, the parents of the young undocumented immigrants affected -- not the recipients themselves -- may be the trickiest flashpoint.

Negotiations on a bipartisan Senate plan have been thorny on the issue of what to do about the parents, according to sources familiar with the group's discussions, and comments from lawmakers. And threading the needle could be the difference on whether it can get 60 votes.

"If you deal with the parents now, you lose a lot of Republicans. If you try to do the breaking chain migration now, you lose a lot of Democrats," South Carolina's Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said of the talks. "We're going to say that parents can't be sponsored by the Dream Act child they brought in illegally."

According to a draft of the bipartisan deal obtained by CNN, the compromise would prevent parents from being sponsored for citizenship by their children if the children received citizenship through the pathway created by the bill or if the parents brought them to the US illegally. That leaves Democrats grappling with the idea that they may have to trade protections for DACA immigrants for a penalty for their parents, who brought them to the US illegally.

"I don't like that part," Hawaii's Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono said, leaving a meeting of Democrats where they were briefed on the bill, though she indicated she may be able to accept it as a compromise.

Read More