Lawmakers express sadness after Florida school shooting

Washington (CNN) A school shooting in Florida on Wednesday left more than a dozen people dead, and as families reeled and developments came in, lawmakers reacted to the tragedy.

Democratic Rep. Jim Himes, whose home state of Connecticut endured the deadly Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, remarked on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer" that lawmakers' responses to these types of high-profile shooting incidents have become routine, and decried the standstill in the gun debate.

"There's sort of just a sense of resignation here right now," Himes said from Capitol Hill. "The pattern will be perfectly predictable. There will be a moment of silence. People will wish everybody thoughts and prayers and sympathy for the victims, and then the Congress of the United States will do absolutely nothing."

Asked what would happen in Congress following the Florida shooting, Himes said, "The honest answer to that question is not a damn thing. This institution is not going to move."

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, an Arizona Democrat who was shot in the head during a deadly shooting in 2011, said in a statement that people "must find the courage to imagine a country where these massacres do not occur."