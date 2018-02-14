House panel weighs contempt if Bannon fails to show for Thursday hearing

(CNN) The House Intelligence Committee has scheduled a Thursday meeting to hear testimony from Steve Bannon -- but it's an open question whether President Donald Trump's former chief strategist will even show up.

Lawmakers from both parties say Bannon should be held in contempt if he fails to appear for the scheduled interview Thursday morning, a date that has already been pushed back three times as the committee has fought with Bannon's lawyer and the White House over the scope of the lawmakers' questions. It's unclear whether lawmakers will take that step, but they are growing increasingly agitated.

"We have to hold him in contempt" if he fails to show up, one GOP source said.

Bannon was hit with a subpoena during his initial testimony last month for refusing to discuss questions about his time in the White House and the presidential transition, angering lawmakers from both parties for claiming he had to reserve the right for the White House to invoke executive privilege. The subpoena is still pending.

Bannon is one of several key Trump associates whose testimony has been delayed before the House panel. The others include Corey Lewandowski, the President's former campaign manager, who told the panel in his testimony last month that he wasn't prepared to answer questions about matters after he was dismissed from the campaign in June 2016. While Democrats have demanded Lewandowski be hit with a subpoena to reappear before the panel to answer more questions, Republicans have resisted.

