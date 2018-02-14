Israeli minister criticizes Netanyahu amid corruption allegations

Jerusalem (CNN) Cracks in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition appeared to be emerging less than 24 hours after police announced there was "sufficient evidence" to indict him on corruption charges.

On Wednesday, Naftali Bennett, the Education Minister and one of the government's key coalition partners, publicly chastised Netanyahu for "not living up to the standard of his office" after police indicated late Tuesday that the Israeli leader could face charges of fraud, accepting bribes, and breach of trust.

Bennett, whose right-wing Jewish Home party has eight seats in Netanyahu's 66-seat coalition, could bring down the government if his party withdrew from the bloc.

Naftali Bennett is the head of the right-wing Jewish Home party.

At a conference in Tel Aviv, Bennett criticized Netanyahu over the allegations leveled against him in the police report. The Prime Minister is accused by police of having received gifts from businessmen between 2007-2016 totaling over 1 million shekels (approximately $280,000) including cigars, champagne, jewelry and more.

"Taking gifts in large sums over a long period of time is not living up to [the] standard of his office," Bennett said. "Last night was an unpleasant moment for every citizen in Israel, and also for the Prime Minister, who is human."

