(CNN) Thirty European nations reported a total of 14,451 measles cases in 2017 -- more than three times the number reported in 2016, according to a new surveillance update from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, an agency of the European Union. There were 4,643 reported cases in 2016.

Measles symptoms include high fever, rash all over the body, stuffy nose and reddened eyes. The virus that causes measles can be transmitted through contact with the secretions of or breathing airborne droplets from an infected person.

Measles is one of the leading causes of death for children, according to the World Health Organization, which estimates that 450 die each day worldwide due to the illness.

The 30 nations surveyed are part of the European Union and/or the European Economic Area. Between January 1 and December 31, 2017, Romania reported the most cases (5,560), followed by Italy (5,004), Greece (967) and Germany (929). These four nations contributed 38%, 35%, 7% and 6%, respectively, of all reported cases.

The total number of measles cases may be an underestimation, particularly in Romania, the ECDC warned. An ongoing outbreak there has caused delays in case-based reporting.

