Ways to make someone feel loved, besides saying it

Story highlights Feeling loved is often conveyed through small gestures, experts say

Cooking for others can be viewed as a nurturing act that comes with the benefit of increased happiness

(CNN) We say it before we end a phone call. We type it in our texts. It's the last words we speak before we say good night. "I love you" is possibly the most popular three-word phrase in the world, spoken millions of times every day.

"I love you" translates intimacy between ourselves and others, but the expression is so common that it can lack the meaning it's intended. When saying and hearing it becomes automatic and expected, its power becomes dulled in our brain's limbic system, where we process love.

Psychologist Abraham Maslow created a "hierarchy of needs" that ranks what humans are motivated to achieve, with love cited as a basic need after safety, food and shelter. A human's need for love carries a weight within us that isn't always an emotion. It can be an overall warmth, a deep sense of belonging, an underlying connectedness or confirmation of adoration between people.

Still how do we arrive at a loving state?

Researchers from Penn State University found that feeling loved isn't just about saying or hearing "I love you." Feeling loved is often conveyed through small gestures. According to a recent study, behavioral expressions trump verbal ones when it comes to transmitting that loving feeling. "It is possible for people to feel loved in simple, everyday scenarios," explained the study's lead researcher, Zita Oravecz. "It doesn't have to be over-the-top gestures."

Read More