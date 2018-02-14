Prince Henrik of Denmark dies, refused to be buried next to his queen

(CNN) Prince Henrik of Denmark died Tuesday with his wife, Queen Margrethe, at his side. But he will not be buried in the plot next to hers, breaking a centuries-old royal tradition.

The French-born prince has been unhappy with his title since being named prince consort -- rather than king consort -- upon the couple's marriage in 1967.

Prince Henrik and Queen Margrethe pictured celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary in 2007.

"It is no secret that the prince for many years has been unhappy with his role and the title he has been awarded in the Danish monarchy. This discontent has grown more and more in recent years," the palace's communications chief, Lene Balleby, told Danish tabloid BT in August last year.

"For the prince, the decision not to buried beside the queen is the natural consequence of not having been treated equally to his spouse -- by not having the title and role he has desired."

Prince Henrik (second left) with his family in 2015.

