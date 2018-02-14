Viola Davis is an acting great but says she doesn't get paid like one

(CNN) Viola Davis is one of the most revered and decorated actresses in Hollywood, but the star of stage and screen says her paychecks and opportunities don't necessarily reflect her esteemed position.

"I have a career that's probably comparable to Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Sigourney Weaver," Davis said at the Women in the World Los Angeles Salon on Tuesday. "They all came out of Yale. They came out of Julliard, They came out of NYU. They had the same path as me, and yet, I am nowhere near them -- not as far as money, not as far as job opportunities, no where close to it."

Davis is a two-time Tony Award winner, a Golden Globe winner, an Oscar winner and became the first black woman to win the best actress in a drama Emmy in 2015.

And yet, she said, "I have to constantly get on that phone" to "hustle for my worth."

"People say, 'You're a black Meryl Streep. You are and we love you.' ... 'Well, then if there's no one like me. You pay me what I'm worth,'" she said.

