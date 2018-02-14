Olympic medalist Tom Daley, husband share baby news on Valentine's Day

(CNN) Tom Daley is taking a dive into parenthood.

The Olympic diving medalist announced on Wednesday that he and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, are having a baby. Daley, 23, posted a photo of himself and Black, 43, on Instagram holding an ultrasound image if their child with the caption "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!"

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY! ❤️👨‍👨‍👦❤️ A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on Feb 14, 2018 at 5:44am PST

The Instagram post was short on details. It's not clear if the couple hired a surrogate or when the baby is due. CNN has reached out to Daley for comment.

Daley and the Academy Award-winning screenwriter got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot last May at Bovey Castle in England. They have also openly discussed their desire to start a family.