Scott Baio accused of harassment by another 'Charles in Charge' co-star

(CNN) Scott Baio has been accused of harassment and assault by his former "Charles in Charge" co-star, Alexander Polinsky.

Polinsky and his attorney, Lisa Bloom held a press conference on Wednesday. He was joined by his former co-star Nicole Eggert, also a minor at the time, who has also accused Baio of misconduct when they worked together from 1987 to 1990.

Polinsky claims Baio began verbally harassing him on the set of their sitcom when he was about 11 or 12 years old. He said Baio would direct homophobic slurs at him, and on one occasion, he was thrown to the floor by Baio when he went to sit on his lap.

"Scott Baio began a pattern of abuse that was unrelenting. Mr. Baio repeatedly told me about homosexual sex acts that he told me I would grow up to perform," Polinsky said. "Scott told me of his sexual conquests with young girls... and at the same time tried to convince me I was unlovable and defective."

Baio once pulled down Polinsky's pants, he claims, in front of 100 cast and crew members on the "Charles in Charge" set.

Read More