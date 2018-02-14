Michael Phelps welcomes new baby boy

Story highlights Couple's oldest son was born in May 2016

(CNN) Olympics swimming champion Michael Phelps is diving into a new role: Father of two.

Phelps and and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their second child this week as the Winter Olympics continued half a world away -- perfect timing for the son of the most decorated Olympian of all time.

"Magical moments yesterday ... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world!," Phelps posted on Instagram on Tuesday, accompanied by a picture of his wife and two sons.

"We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world."

