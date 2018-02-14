Breaking News

Michael Phelps welcomes new baby boy

By Faith Karimi, CNN

Updated 1:10 AM ET, Wed February 14, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ryder Cup Michael Phelps
Ryder Cup Michael Phelps

    JUST WATCHED

    Phelps on son being an Instagram star, Ryder Cup

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Phelps on son being an Instagram star, Ryder Cup 03:05

Story highlights

  • Couple's oldest son was born in May 2016
  • "I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world," Phelps says

(CNN)Olympics swimming champion Michael Phelps is diving into a new role: Father of two.

Phelps and and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their second child this week as the Winter Olympics continued half a world away -- perfect timing for the son of the most decorated Olympian of all time.
Their oldest son, Boomer, was born in May 2016.
    "Magical moments yesterday ... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world!," Phelps posted on Instagram on Tuesday, accompanied by a picture of his wife and two sons.
    "We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world."
    Read More
    His wife said she is "surrounded by boys and I couldn't be happier."
    Beckett's big brother also took to social media to pay tribute to the newest addition.
    "I am officially a big bro!!! All I wanna do is hold him! I can't wait til I get to teach him so many cool things about the world!," Boomer, um, his Instagram ghostwriter posted.
    The couple got engaged in February 2015, and tied the knot at a secret wedding the following year.