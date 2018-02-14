Julia Louis-Dreyfus boasts about 'great results' after cancer surgery

(CNN) Julia Louis-Dreyfus is giddy over "great results" after undergoing surgery related to her battle against breast cancer.

The "Veep" actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate her "great doctors" and outcome following a surgery.

She added that she is "feeling happy and ready to rock," cheekily attaching to her message a glamorous portrait of herself, which she called her "first post op photo."

CNN has contacted reps for Louis-Drefus for additional comment.

Louis-Dreyfus announced her cancer diagnosis back in September and has periodically updated fans on her progress.

