Fantasia Barrino mourns murdered nephew

Story highlights Police said the 18-year-old was shot and killed

His father posted a letter to him on Instagram

(CNN) Singer Fantasia Barrino is mourning the death of her 18-year-old nephew.

Tyquan Vonricco Washington was shot and killed Tuesday in front of a home in Greensboro, North Carolina, police said.

According to authorities 21-year-old David Lee White, Jr. of Greensboro was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police said White was charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond in the Guilford County Jail.

Barrino, the Season 3 "American Idol" winner, posted about Washington's death on her official Instagram account.