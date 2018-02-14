British screen industry launches guidelines about harassment

London (CNN) The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and the British Film Institute (BFI) on Wednesday issued the first set of guidelines to tackle harassment and bullying in the screen industries.

In response to what they referred to as "urgent and systemic issues revealed over the past months," the partnership put forward eight key principles in consultation with organizations, employees and freelance workers across the entertainment sector.

The guidelines outline a zero-tolerance policy toward abuse and promote a more inclusive workplace for employees working within the screen industries.

Other measures include appointing two designated workers trained to handle issues both on- and off-set. A review is also due to take place every six months to ensure the guidance is addressing the needs of the entertainment industry.

This comes less than two weeks after BAFTA formally terminated Harvey Weinstein's membership, which was suspended in October of last year following allegations of rape and sexual harassment against the American movie mogul.

