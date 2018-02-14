Arielle Kebbel's missing sister found

Story highlights Kebbel asked fans for help locating her sister and her sister's dog

(CNN) "Fifty Shades Freed" actress Arielle Kebbel announced Tuesday that her missing sister has been found.

Kebbel, who plays Gia Matteo in the new film, had requested the public's help in locating her sister, Julia, and her sister's dog, Cindy.

The actress went public with her plea on February 3, posting on social media that her sister had last been seen walking Cindy, a chocolate Labrador, the night of January 31 in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake.

"She is 5'3 Weighs about 105 pounds. Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair," Kebbel wrote. "She has tattoos on both fore arms. DM me/go 2 my insta for more."

🚨 ALERT 🚨 My SiSTER JULIA KEBBEL is MISSING. She was last seen in silver lake,walking her chocolate lab,Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18 She is 5'3 Weighs about 105 pounds.Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both fore arms. DM me/go 2 my insta for more. pic.twitter.com/ggKATOXvWr — Arielle Kebbel (@ArielleKebbel) February 3, 2018

🚨 ALERT 🚨 My SiSTER Julia Kebbel is MISSING. Her Instagram and Twitter is @jkebbz pls go there to see more pictures of her. If you have seen her or know anything about her, pls DM me, contact the police or pls call Dennis at 407-739-8991 . Pls RT share this info with everyone pic.twitter.com/Ni5XFlOQMw — Arielle Kebbel (@ArielleKebbel) February 3, 2018

The "UnReal" actress followed up two days later with an updated flyer.

