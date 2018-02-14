CNN 10 - February 15, 2018

Breaking News

February 15, 2018

We begin with an update on political tensions in South Africa, and that's followed by a look at the world's largest annual human migration. The impact of wind on the Olympics, the experience of being alone in the Louvre, and the polydactyl cat who toed a world record are also featured.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
