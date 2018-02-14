CNN 10 - February 15, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 15, 2018

We begin with an update on political tensions in South Africa, and that's followed by a look at the world's largest annual human migration. The impact of wind on the Olympics, the experience of being alone in the Louvre, and the polydactyl cat who toed a world record are also featured.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More