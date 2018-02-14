North Korean ship spotted likely violating sanctions a third time

Story highlights The Rye Song Gang 1 has been banned by the UN from entering ports around the world

Japan "strongly suspects" it was involved in an illicit ship-to-ship transfer on Tuesday

Tokyo (CNN) A North Korean tanker has likely violated United Nations sanctions for the third time in recent months, according to authorities in Japan.

Images taken from a Japanese spy plane show the North Korean-flagged Rye Song Gang 1 anchored next to another vessel early Tuesday morning, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Shanghai. The Rye Song Gang 1 is one of eight ships banned from entering ports across the globe under UN sanctions targeting North Korea.

Japan's Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs said in statements the government "strongly suspects" the two ships were involving in the transferring of goods while at sea.

A United Nations Security Council resolution passed in September bans UN member states from facilitating or engaging in ship-to-ship transfers with North Korean-flagged vessels.

The other ship allegedly involved, the Wan Heng 11, flies the flag of Belize, but is owned and managed by a Hong Kong-based company, according to records from Equasis, a shipping information database developed by European Union and French authorities. Ship owners and managers often register their vessels in other places to avoid domestic regulations.

The Rye Song Gang 1 (bottom) and the Wan Heng 11 (top) sailing after sunrise on Tuesday.

