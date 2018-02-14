Young Chinese shun shark fin, but threats remain

Beijing (CNN) Changing attitudes among young Chinese means shark's fin soup is increasingly off banquet menus, according to a new report from WildAid, which says the consumption of the delicacy is no longer the single greatest threat to sharks.

WildAid CEO Peter Knights said that an awareness campaign that has involved high-profile celebrities and a government ban on shark's fin at official banquets had led to an 80% drop in the consumption of the delicacy in mainland China between 2010 and 2014.

"As younger generations of Chinese abandon shark fin soup, this year's Lunar New Year celebrations are less likely to feature it," he said.

Chen Xin, a 27-year-old who works for a fashion magazine, said that she and her friends wouldn't order the dish.

"Basically everyone I know is aware that eating shark fin soup is bad for the ecosystem now," she said

