-- US intelligence agencies are warning citizens not to purchase smartphones from Chinese company Huawei

-- President Donald Trump was to sign a bill aimed at preventing the kind of systemic sexual assault perpetrated by former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. The signing comes as the White House deals with fallout from the abuse scandal involving ex-staff secretary Rob Porter.

-- Authorities are investigating an incident at the National Security Agency's headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, where shots were fired after an SUV tried to enter the facility

-- Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein warns that Trump's spending spree could have a "bad outcome" for the economy

-- South African President Jacob Zuma denounced efforts to oust him as "unfair" but agreed to step down in June if the ruling African National Congress accepted a phased transition. The ANC is expected to hold a vote of no confidence on Zuma on Thursday

-- #LetItFlow campaigners are declaring victory after the Arizona Department of Corrections said it will increase the amount of free sanitary pads incarcerated women receive every month.

-- Trump's proposed military parade could cost $10 million to $30 million , the US budget director says.