(CNN)Happy Valentine's Day! Whether you're on Team Married or Team Single, we hope you're managing the pressure that expectations about the day can have on relationships. And if not, here are some ways to tell that special someone (even if it's yourself) that you love them. Meanwhile, here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- US intelligence agencies are warning citizens not to purchase smartphones from Chinese company Huawei.
-- President Donald Trump was to sign a bill aimed at preventing the kind of systemic sexual assault perpetrated by former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. The signing comes as the White House deals with fallout from the abuse scandal involving ex-staff secretary Rob Porter.
-- Authorities are investigating an incident at the National Security Agency's headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, where shots were fired after an SUV tried to enter the facility.
-- Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein warns that Trump's spending spree could have a "bad outcome" for the economy.
-- South African President Jacob Zuma denounced efforts to oust him as "unfair" but agreed to step down in June if the ruling African National Congress accepted a phased transition. The ANC is expected to hold a vote of no confidence on Zuma on Thursday.
-- #LetItFlow campaigners are declaring victory after the Arizona Department of Corrections said it will increase the amount of free sanitary pads incarcerated women receive every month.
-- Trump's proposed military parade could cost $10 million to $30 million, the US budget director says.
-- Baltimore's streak of 11 days without a homicide ended.
-- Prince Henrik of Denmark has waged an eternal protest: The prince died Tuesday but will not be buried next to his wife, Queen Margrethe, because of a decades-long fight over his royal title.
-- Buzzing from the Olympics: Snowboarder Shaun White won his third Olympic halfpipe gold medal with an epic last run. North Korean figure skaters rose to the occasion on the ice (and their delegation is seeing a whole new world). A 2012 Olympic medalist and his husband shared big news, and the Norwegian curling team wins best pants.