(CNN) Jacob Zuma has quit as President of South Africa, finally succumbing to a slew of corruption scandals that have drained support from his ruling African National Congress party.

"No life should be lost in my name and also the ANC should never be divided in my name," he said during a nationally televised political address Wednesday. "I have therefore come to the decision to resign as President of the republic with immediate effect."

The announcement came after the ANC took the extraordinary step of calling for a no-confidence vote in the leader on Wednesday, a day after it publicly demanded his resignation . Party officials on Tuesday decided to issue a "recall" notice after failing privately to convince Zuma that he should step aside.

After his resignation announcement, Zuma said he disagreed with the decision of his political party and that he has always been a "disciplined member of the ANC."

"As I leave I will continue to serve the people of South Africa as well as the ANC, the organization I have served all of my life in," Zuma said.

