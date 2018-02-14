South African police raid Guptas residence as country waits on Zuma

Pretoria (CNN) South African police carried out raids on the residences of the Guptas, a group of businessmen with close ties to President Jacob Zuma.

The raids, which were carried out by South Africa's elite police unit, the Hawks, as well as South African police officers, took place in the Saxonwold neighborhood of Johannesburg.

The Guptas, three Indian ex-pat businessmen, are accused by the country's anti-graft body of using their close relationship with Zuma for financial gain.

A patrol car belonging to the Hawks, The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, is seen outside the compound of the Gupta business.

The raids come a day after South Africa was plunged into political turmoil after the country's ruling African National Congress announced it had demanded Zuma's resignation, but the 75-year-old has so far refused to go.

Zuma has been mired in a slew of corruption scandals and survived opposition parties' attempts to oust him. His ability to survive them earned him the nickname "Teflon President."

Read More