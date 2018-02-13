Story highlights Jose Ines Garcia Zarate is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday

His attorney filed motion to drop either of the two federal charges against him

San Francisco (CNN) Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an undocumented immigrant, was acquitted in the death of Kate Steinle last year, but he now has to face federal charges.

Garcia Zarate is due back in court Tuesday on federal criminal charges in connection with the Steinle case: one count of a felon in possession of firearm and one count of an immigrant illegally in the United States, in possession of a firearm.

His defense attorneys filed a motion last week seeking to dismiss either of those federal charges, with the attorneys saying that "the multiplicity of counts is incurably prejudicial."

They stated in a motion that the conduct in each of the two charges is the same with the difference being that one says he's an undocumented immigrant and the other, says he's a felon.

"In this case, Mr. Garcia-Zarate would incur incurable prejudice if both counts were allowed to stand. The prejudice against illegal aliens from Mexico is at an all-time high in the country; specifically, that prejudice is rooted in the premise that 'they' are all dangerous criminals," wrote defense attorneys J. Tony Serra and Maria Belyi.

