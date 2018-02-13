CHICAGO (CNN) An off-duty police commander who responded to a call was fatally shot Tuesday in downtown Chicago, the city's top officer said.

Commander Paul Bauer, 53, went after a suspect who had an altercation with other officers and escaped, police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. The commander had been attending training and heard an alert, CNN affiliate WBBM reported.

Bauer, a 31-year veteran, encountered the individual and was shot several times, Johnson said. He had a wife and daughter, the superintendent added.

"It is a difficult day for us, but we will get through it," Johnson said outside the hospital where Bauer was taken.

A suspect is in custody.