Story highlights Women's rugby is thriving in Australia

The women's rugby sevens gold at Rio 2016 gave the sport a huge boost

The women's sevens team was recently granted pay parity with the men

(CNN) On and off the field, Australian rugby is breaking new ground.

Last year, Raelene Castle became the first woman to head up any rugby organization when she was unveiled as the new CEO of Rugby Australia.

Shortly afterward, Australia's male and female sevens players were granted pay parity on what was declared a "great day for women's sport."

And then, in January, Australia's women made history in Sydney by becoming the first team to win a Sevens World Series event without conceding a single point.

For Castle, the women's success on the field helped pave the way for the advances made off it, most notably in pay parity.

