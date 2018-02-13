NBA coach Gregg Popovich says America is a 'racist country'

(CNN) Gregg Popovich has never shied away from speaking his mind.

So its no surprise that the legendary coach of the San Antonio Spurs, a winner of five NBA titles, had a strong response when asked why it's important for the league to celebrate Black History Month.

"I think it's pretty obvious. Our league is made up of a lot of black guys," Popovich told reporters Monday before the Spurs took on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. "To honor that and understand it is pretty simplistic. How would you ignore that? More importantly, we live in a racist country that hasn't figured it out yet.

"It's always important to bring attention to it, even if it angers some people. The point is, you have to keep it in front of everybody's nose and understand that it still hasn't been taken care of and we still have a lot of work to do."

It's not the first time Popovich has been outspoken about race or politics, especially about President Donald Trump