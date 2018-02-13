Chloe Kim's cool, but her dad may be even cooler

(CNN) By now we all know Chloe Kim; teenage snowboarding wunderkind, ice cream enthusiast, A+ tweeter and now, Olympic gold medalist. However, her tremendous win in the women's halfpipe competition on Tuesday put another American hero front and center: Her dad, Jong Jin Kim.

Kim is arguably his daughter's biggest fan. The elder Kim was seen in the crowd during his daughter's run, holding a "Go Chloe" sign with hearts drawn on. After her win, Chloe Kim's mother and father embraced her and her father was heard saying, as he pointed to himself, "American dream."

"I was very stressed because everyone was saying Chloe was going to win gold but no one knows the result -- that I cannot control," he told CNN Sport.

"Now I'm happy, all the stress is gone. I'm the dad of an Olympic gold medalist, not many people have this kind of feeling."

