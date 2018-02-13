US skater Rippon: I don't want my Olympics to be about Mike Pence

Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN) Outspoken US figure skater Adam Rippon said he doesn't want his feud with US Vice President Mike Pence to overshadow his Winter Olympics but isn't about to stop voicing his mind.

Speaking at a press conference in Pyeongchang, South Korea Tuesday, Rippon said he stood by his recent criticism of Pence's position on LGBT rights.

"I have no problem about what I've said because I stand by it, but I think right now the Olympics are about Olympic competition," Rippon said.

As governor of Indiana, Pence signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act , which allowed businesses to refuse service to gay and lesbian customers, citing religious freedom. He later signed an amendment that prevented the law from being used to discriminate against LGBT customers.

Rippon turned down a meeting with Pence earlier this week, after criticizing him and his history with the LGBT community in an interview.

