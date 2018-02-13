US-led coalition bombs pro-regime tank in Syria

Washington (CNN) A US-led coalition airstrike bombed and destroyed a T-72 tank threatening coalition forces in the Euphrates River Valley in Syria on Saturday, according to Col. Ryan Dillon, the spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve.

This was the second strike by the coalition against suspected pro-regime forces in the area in recent days.

In Saturday's strike, "the tank had been maneuvering with coordinated indirect fire on a defensive position occupied by Syrian Democratic Forces and Coalition advisors," Dillon said. Indirect fire generally refers to artillery or mortar fire. The coalition position was within range of the attackers' weapons.

"The defensive position was within effective range of the hostile weapons systems," Dillon said.

For now, the coalition cannot confirm who the pro-regime forces were, Dillon said. He added that there were no coalition or SDF casualties and explained that coalition forces maintain "regular" contact with Russian counterparts using established telephone lines to avoid miscalculations that could endanger each other's forces.

