Democratic candidate turns #MeToo experience into TV ad

(CNN) Illinois Democratic congressional candidate Sol Flores is trying to take her #MeToo experience and turn it into a governing philosophy.

On Tuesday, Flores released an ad that focuses on a painful part of her past -- the abuse she suffered as a young girl by a man living with her family.

"My art teacher asked why I was building a chest," Flores says in the ad. "I was 11 and I didn't tell anyone that a man living with us would come into my bedroom when I was asleep and lift my nightgown."

Flores details how she would place the chest against the door and fill it with the heaviest things she could find to wake herself up when the man would try to enter her room.

"I'll fight as hard for you in Congress as I did to protect myself," Flores says.

