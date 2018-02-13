Story highlights The nonprofit will work alongside state reproductive rights advocates, coalition partners to push policies

The initiative comes a month after Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards announced plans to step down

(CNN) Planned Parenthood will announce on Tuesday a new campaign to help expand access to reproductive health care state-by-state, CNN has learned.

The nonprofit is working alongside state lawmakers, advocates for reproductive rights and partners -- such as the Oklahoma Coalition for Reproductive Justice, Latino Memphis in Tennessee and the Michigan Progressive Women's Caucus -- to push reproductive rights policies in more than a dozen states and DC this week. The organization, its partners, policymakers and activists plan to advance initiatives in all 50 states by the end of the year.

"This really is growing out of an unprecedented grass-roots movement across the country," Danielle Wells, Planned Parenthood's assistant director of state policy media, told CNN. "People are mobilizing, organizing and fighting back on behalf of their health and rights. We are channeling that energy into action, and really going on the offense. Now is time for us to unite together and expand reproductive health care."

This week's push includes advancing policies in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. The policies include protections for birth control insurance coverage and bills that expand access to abortion, according to Planned Parenthood.

News of the initiative comes as anti-abortion organizations continue to call on lawmakers to strip Planned Parenthood of federal funding. It also comes several weeks after Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards announced her plans to step down in 2018