Washington (CNN) Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman took aim at Vice President Mike Pence during CBS' "Celebrity Big Brother" on Monday, telling her housemates that Pence is worse than President Donald Trump.

"Can I just say this? As bad as y'all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence," Manigault-Newman told her housemates seated around her. She continued, "We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became President, that's all I'm saying. He's extreme."

Manigault, the former director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison at the White House and an ordained minister, said she found Pence's religious beliefs "scary."

"I'm Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things — I'm like, 'Jesus didn't say that.' Scary," she said.

Pence's office declined to comment on Manigault-Newman's remarks.

