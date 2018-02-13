A dog in Kansas tried to run for governor -- yes, really

Story highlights Kansas Secretary of State's Office said a dog can't run for governor of Kansas

(CNN) All Angus Woolley wanted was to be the top dog in the Kansas governor's race.

But the Kansas Secretary of State's Office this week determined that Angus can't serve as the state's governor -- not because he's the top dog, but because he's a dog.

"A dog cannot run for governor," Samantha Poetter, a spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office, told CNN in an email statement. "Kansas statute and the Kansas Constitution make repeated references to a person being Governor. Nor can a dog carry out the statutory and constitutional duties required of a Governor."

Angus' owner and campaign manager, Terran Woolley, told CNN that his dog's decision to run was inspired by headlines about gubernatorial candidates in the race.

Jack Bergeson, 16, with some of the four teenage candidates for Kansas governor.

Kansas is one of only three states, along with Vermont and Massachusetts, that don't have age requirements to run for governor, according to the National Governors Association. That giant loophole has inspired six teenagers to run for governor in Kansas this November.

