Washington (CNN)White House chief of staff John Kelly is defending the handling of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who resigned last week after media reports revealed allegations by his ex-wives that he abused them.
"It was all done right," Kelly told the Wall Street Journal in comments published Tuesday.
Kelly has come under fire for his handling of the matter and initial statement of support for Porter, and FBI Director Chris Wray on Tuesday offered information about Porter's security clearance process that conflicted with the White House's stated timeline.