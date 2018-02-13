White House hosts Black History Month event

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a reception at the White House on Tuesday honoring Black History Month.

"Our thoughts turn to the heroes of the civil right movement whose courage and sacrifices have really totally inspired us all," Trump said at the event. "From the pews to the picket lines, African-American civil right champions have brought out the best in us."

Trump was joined at the event by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, the only two senior Trump administration officials who are black.

The reception comes on the heels of Trump's first year as president, during which he has repeatedly stoked racial tensions and drawn stiff rebukes from the African-American community for his reaction to racial issues in America. Just a month ago, Trump faced accusations of racism after he referred to African nations as "shithole countries" in a private meeting with lawmakers.

The comments, which came in the context of immigration, were just the latest instance when Trump has drawn widespread rebuke over comments that were racially charged.

Read More