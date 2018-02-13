(CNN) Ohio Rep. Michael Turner handed his fellow Republican colleague, California Rep. Darrell Issa, a letter on Capitol Hill last week asking for Issa to give a deposition in Turner's divorce case against his wife, Majida Turner.

Two sources familiar with the incident confirmed to CNN that Michael Turner hand-delivered the written request to Issa. Politico first reported the move on Monday

If Issa is deposed as a part of Turner's divorce case, it would mark an unusual and dramatic development for two lawmakers and colleagues who serve alongside each other in the House of Representatives.

Turner filed for divorce against his wife in May 2017, according to online filings in the Montgomery County Domestic Relations Court in Ohio reviewed by CNN. The couple married in December 2015 and did not have children together, per court documents.

Turner's stated cause for filing for divorce is "fraudulent contract," according to court filings. Under Ohio law, the term suggests that a marriage was fraudulent and should be grounds for divorce because one party concealed or misrepresented something material from the other prior to the marriage.

Read More