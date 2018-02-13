Trump says he's kidding when he says Dems don't want to help DACA

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump told a group of bipartisan lawmakers Tuesday he was joking when he says Democrats don't want to help find an immigration fix.

"I actually think that we can go bipartisan on infrastructure, maybe even more so than we can on DACA. Because the difference is we want to help DACA, you don't," Trump said, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program currently being debated by Congress.

After some awkward laughs in the room, and a smile from Trump, he added: " OK, I'm kidding. I'm sure you do."

The quip came after Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, spoke about both working together on DACA and infrastructure.

Trump also discussed the about 200 investigations that he had asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to look into concerning trade deficits and steel and aluminum "dumping."

Read More