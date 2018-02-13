Porter's ex-wives: No one from the White House has reached out

(CNN) The two ex-wives of disgraced former aide Rob Porter tell CNN on Tuesday that they have not heard from anyone at the White House since they went public with stories of abuse, even as the administration insists that President Donald Trump "supports victims of domestic violence."

On Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders repeatedly told reporters that "above all, the President supports victims of domestic violence."

Her insistence came as the White House continues to confront the fallout from Porter's resignation last week, after two of his ex-wives publicly accused him of years of verbal, emotional and physical abuse.

Colbie Holderness and Jennie Willoughby told CNN that they have had no contact with anyone from the White House since their allegations of abuse made public last week.

Holderness, Porter's first wife, said she was punched in the face by Porter in 2005 and shared photos of the black eye with CNN and other outlets. In an extensive interview last week, Holderness said Porter repeatedly choked her and threw her on the bed while putting his body weight on her using a limb. She revealed that she did not realize her life could be in danger until years into the marriage, when a trained counselor told her Porter's behavior was unacceptable.

