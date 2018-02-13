FBI director contradicts White House's Porter timeline

(CNN) FBI Director Chris Wray upended the White House's stated timeline of information about disgraced aide Rob Porter on Tuesday, as he outlined when the agency briefed officials on the matter.

The White House was repeatedly briefed on the FBI's background investigation into the former White House staff secretary that uncovered allegations of domestic abuse before those allegations became public, Wray said.

"I can't get into the content of what was briefed to the White House ... What I can tell you is that the FBI submitted a partial report on the investigation in question in March. And then a completed background investigation in late July. That soon thereafter, we received request for follow-up inquiry and we did the follow-up and provided that information in November and that we administratively closed the file in January," Wray said during congressional testimony Tuesday.

Wray declined to say what information was specifically provided to the White House, but said the FBI provided periodic updates on its investigation in March, July and November before closing its background check investigation into Porter in January.

The timeline contradicts claims the White House has made in the wake of Porter's resignation last week about Porter's background check information and when the White House was briefed on the investigation.

