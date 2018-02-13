Why I swipe left on Trump voters

Marcy Fleisher is a former TV reporter who now owns Team Fleisher Communications, a public relations agency based in Columbus, Ohio. She's writing a book about her online dating experiences. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) It's been three decades since I dated. Needless to say, a lot has changed! Eager to expedite the process following my imminent divorce, I recently jumped into the world of online dating, where wannabe suitors are just a click or swipe away.

At this point in my life, I know what I'm looking for. My future partner is smart, kind, compassionate, successful and engaged in the world around us. He also leans solidly left. My profile postscript makes that clear. "If you voted for Trump, it's a deal breaker. Please move on."

But I have quickly discovered that in the age of Trump, everything has truly turned upside down, even my love life. Whereas my declaration was intended to avoid conflict, it seems to have encouraged it.

Marcy Fleisher

The morning after my Match profile went "live," my in-box filled. I was shocked to read message after message from pro-Trumpers, whose names I've changed here to protect their privacy. Mike was complimentary and candid. "But in fairness to you, I did vote for Trump," he wrote.

"Then we likely value very different things," I emailed back. "And, frankly, the gap is just too wide to ever cross that bridge."

