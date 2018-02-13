(CNN) A Palestinian teenage protester who was captured on video punching and kicking a heavily armed Israeli soldier last year made a high profile appearance Tuesday in an Israeli military courtroom packed with activists, human rights lawyers and journalists.

Israel has brought 12 charges against 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi, including aggravated assault against a soldier, incitement, obstructing a soldier in the performance of his duty, threatening a soldier and throwing stones at troops. Her mother, Nariman Tamimi, also faces charges including incitement.

Ahed Tamimi has become a symbol of Palestinian unity.

She entered the courtroom in Israel's Ofer Military Prison in the West Bank wearing an olive-green prison uniform and flanked by prison guards. The fiery-haired teenager scanned the courtroom for a familiar face. Her father, Bassem Tamimi, waved his hands and shouted out, "Ahed, be strong, my darling." He had missed her 17th birthday, which she spent in prison.

Both mother and daughter are represented by the same attorney. They have not entered pleas.

