A single dad walked 11 miles to work every day -- until his co-workers found out

(CNN) Trenton Lewis' legs ached from the 11-mile walk he made every morning to get to his 4 a.m. shift. And yet the 21-year-old dutifully did it for seven long months.

He didn't tell anyone. He's never been one for excuses -- especially when it comes to providing for his 14-month-old daughter, Karmen.

"My pride is strong," he told CNN. "Whatever she needs, I'm the person who is supposed to provide it for her."

But his co-workers at a UPS facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, found out. And last week, they decided to make things right.

They asked Lewis to come to a brief union meeting.

